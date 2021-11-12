J&J breakup about more than financial engineering

Johnson & Johnson company offices are shown in Irvine, California, U.S., October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Alex Gorsky is handing investors a parting gift. The outgoing Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) chief is hiving off the part of the healthcare conglomerate that makes baby shampoo from the one producing cancer treatments and medical devices. It’s an easy valuation win as investors accord nearly double the multiple to consumer-derived earnings as they do pharma. Beyond that, it’s a way to give both businesses a new lease on life, and a currency to do deals.

Pharmaceutical giants are refocusing on what they do best. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) is separating the unit that makes Advil painkillers from its pharma arm. Pfizer (PFE.N) has done something similar twice. The potential for J&J to follow suit was discounted by investors: Friday’s announcement led to a mere 3% share lift.

Still, the financial logic is unmistakeable. J&J’s shampoo arm should have revenue of about $15 billion over the next 12 months, while the rest should have more than $82 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates. Assume a 20% margin for consumer goods, and a 35% margin at the rest, roughly what it has earned recently, and that’s over $2 billion and $30 billion respectively after taxes. On Procter & Gamble’s (PG.N) earnings multiple of 24, and the 14 times that Merck (MRK.N) and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH.N) fetch, the whole of J&J is worth $470 billion, some 10% above its current value.

A separate life also unlocks other potential benefits. In the past, drugmakers defended unwieldy conglomerates by arguing they needed cash-generative consumer operations to fund research and development. The success of Pfizer and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) debunks that logic.

Developing vaccines and cancer treatments is a very different skillset to marketing baby lotion. That can lead to long-term profit and valuation gains. Consider the split of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) and AbbVie (ABBV.N). The combined market cap has risen fivefold since separation in 2011, outperforming the S&P 500 Index.

One potential hangover is talc litigation. J&J’s recent spinoff of the unit and associated liabilities may have insulated the company from further harm, but the courts might decide otherwise.

Assuming these kinks can be ironed out, there’s scope for M&A. GSK’s consumer business may be an attractive merger candidate. P&G, which makes diapers, may also see the benefits in hawking baby products. The pharma business would also be free to scoop up smaller players and try and deliver more blockbuster drugs. This is a breakup with more than financial logic.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Johnson & Johnson said on Nov. 12 that it is planning to break into two companies, splitting off its consumer health division, which sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder, from the large pharmaceuticals unit that makes cancer drugs and vaccines.

- The company will separate its consumer health business into a new publicly traded company and is aiming to complete the planned separation in 18 to 24 months, it said in a statement.

Column by Aimee Donnellan in London and Robert Cyran in New York. Editing by Rob Cox and Oliver Taslic