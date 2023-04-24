













NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) is paying a price to dismember itself. The $422 billion healthcare giant is floating part of its consumer business, named Kenvue, which sells brands ranging from Listerine to Tylenol. It’s hoping to raise $3.5 billion or more, at a valuation of around $40 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. That’s nearly a 20% discount to rival Haleon (HLN.L), the consumer business spun off from GSK (GSK.L) last year.

The division that will become Kenvue is in a market that grows fairly slowly – the industry’s compound annual growth rate may be around 4% through 2025, according to the prospectus – but the company has steady cash flow that could be returned to investors. The drug and surgical businesses remaining with J&J are higher margin and potentially faster-growing, so perhaps the two firms will appeal to different sets of investors. That may be one reason the parent company is carving out the business via an initial public offering rather than extending the opportunity to existing shareholders exclusively.

Haleon is valued at about 4 times revenue over the past year, and about 15 times trailing EBITDA. Put Kenvue’s $15 billion of revenue and $3.6 billion of adjusted EBITDA in 2022 on the same multiples, and it might be worth somewhere between $54 billion and $60 billion. Take the average of those two valuations, subtract $8 billion of net debt, and the equity might be worth $49 billion. That’s nearly a 20% discount to the mooted number.

Litigation risk may dampen spirits. J&J is fighting off claims that talc-containing products caused cancer in users. Kenvue doesn’t have much to fear there, as nearly all these suits will stay with J&J. Yet Kenvue faces claims alleging pre-natal exposure to Tylenol caused autism in children. Whether that could balloon in cost, like talc has, or deflate like expected damages from antacid drug Zantac causing cancer has, is investors’ guess.

Yet litigation is always a risk, and Kenvue’s stability is a nice perk in a market that has a newfound religion for steady earnings. While consumer goods companies are trading at relatively high valuations, and IPOs are typically priced at discounts to attract buyers, Procter & Gamble (PG.N), for example, has an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple more than a quarter higher than Haleon's. So there’s room for Kenvue’s valuation to improve. Plus few firms have dared float in 2023, let alone ones that investors know well. Even the unknown at the former J&J company is better than the unknown elsewhere.

Johnson & Johnson begins a roadshow the week of April 24 to pitch the initial public offering of Kenvue, the company’s consumer goods arm, according to the Wall Street Journal. The $422 billion company plans to retain at least 80.1% of the shares and intends to make a tax-free distribution to shareholders of all or a portion of the remaining equity in Kenvue. The goal is to raise $3.5 billion or more in the offering at a valuation of about $40 billion for Kenvue, the report said.

Kenvue had $15 billion of revenue in 2022, a decrease of less than 1% from the previous year. The company’s brands include, among others, Tylenol, Listerine, and Band-Aid.

Johnson & Johnson is in the midst of trying to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits that its talc-based products caused cancer. The vast bulk of these are in the United States and Canada, and Kenvue will only be liable for any claims arising outside these two countries. Kenvue, however, will be liable for potential litigation in regards to antacid medicine Zantac and acetaminophen.

