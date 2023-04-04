













NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) is trying a little harder to settle claims that its talc harmed users. The $494 billion healthcare company said Tuesday night that it will offer plaintiffs a $9 billion pot after it put liabilities associated with talc into a subsidiary that filed for bankruptcy. J&J has tried something similar before – but with a smaller offer to those aggrieved. Despite investors’ relief, this latest episode leaves some unsettled business.

The tactic, known as the Texas Two-Step, creates a subsidiary under Texas law which allows what’s called non-divisive mergers. The parent firm seeds a unit with legal claims and proceeds - J&J put in over $2 billion initially - and then has it declare bankruptcy, allowing it to ringfence the parent business’s pockets and settle claims in bankruptcy court. Outcomes are more certain than jury trials.

J&J’s previous attempt to win over plaintiffs in this manner was knocked down by courts. This time, by upping the pot, it has received commitments of 60,000 claimants. That gets it closer to a threshold that could be enough for a bankruptcy judge to approve the settlement. Hence the 3% rise in J&J’s stock after the news was announced.

It’s possible that plaintiffs that don’t settle could still challenge J&J. But if courts acquiesce, the company has mostly put the episode behind it. The problem is that it allows for a process that has given at least some judges qualms. Texas Two-Step bankruptcies are new and controversial, and this could set a precedent for companies to limit damages from harming consumers by removing juries from the equation. The company may have done the jig, but its game of poker leaves something to be desired.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Johnson & Johnson said on April 4 that its subsidiary LTL Management had re-filed for bankruptcy in an effort to settle claims that sales of products containing talc harmed users. The first attempt was dismissed after an appellate court ruled neither the pharmaceutical company nor LTL were eligible for bankruptcy because they weren’t in financial distress.

In the new agreement, J&J will contribute assets with up to a present value of $8.9 billion payable over 25 years to resolve all current and future claims. The company said the settlement is supported by 60,000 claimants.

J&J’s legal maneuver is known as the Texas Two-Step. State law allows a business incorporated there to split in what is called a divisive merger, which allows the new unit to take on legal liabilities without them being transferred. The new unit then declares bankruptcy, and the legal claims are settled in bankruptcy court.

