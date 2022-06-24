The exterior of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Federal Reserve may be underestimating the price to pay for taming inflation. The U.S. central bank projects the trade-off for lowering the rate of rising prices is unemployment increasing to 4.1% in 2024. Yet it reckons the economy will still grow.

The Fed has been caught off guard by persistent inflation. The latest surprise was the U.S. consumer price index rising by 8.6% in May, a new 40-year high. That was one reason the central bank last week raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points.

Chair Jay Powell’s goal of a softish landing for the economy faces bumps. The Fed estimates it will more than double current rates to 3.8% to limit price increases to an acceptable level of 2.2% in 2024. Unemployment forecasts imply the loss of about 1 million jobs. Yet the Fed projects GDP growth in that same year of 1.9%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Taming inflation could prove more painful. America’s tight labor market has been key to strong consumer spending, the main driver of GDP growth. While Americans are feeling down about the economy, 71% said it’s a good time to find a quality job, according to a recent Gallup poll. That helped spur a more than 10% jump in spending in the first quarter of this year.

Job losses could therefore dampen consumer confidence. A slew of companies, including Silicon Valley giants like Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META.O), have already announced layoffs or a slowdown in hiring. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN.O) said it would let go of about 1,100 workers while electric-vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA.O) is doing the same for 10% of its salaried staff.

The loss of white-collar jobs is especially damaging to the economy. The top 10% of U.S. households by income, which earn at least $200,000 a year according to census figures, make up almost half of consumer spending.

All this assumes the Fed is right about interest rates. But a good chunk of investors think the central bank will blow past its 3.4% median projection for rates by the end of this year, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Steeper rate hikes could further shake up bonds, with the ICE BofA Treasury Index already down 10% this year. Lower spending would further weigh on corporate earnings and stocks. There’s more unexpected turbulence in the Fed’s softish landing plans.

Follow @GinaChon on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

The U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates to 3.8% by the end of 2023 to curb inflation, compared to the current rate that tops out at 1.75%, according to the central bank’s median projections released on June 15.

The central bank estimates that inflation will fall to 2.2% in 2024 when the unemployment rate will rise to 4.1%. The jobless rate in May 2022 was 3.6%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Amanda Gomez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.