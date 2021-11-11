Johnson Matthey quits while it’s behind

An electric car is charged on a street in Prague, Czech Republic, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

GLASGOW, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) has jumped before being pushed. The $6 billion UK chemicals company said on Thursday it would exit its UK battery materials business, chastened by alternative technologies and heavyweight rivals. Given that competitors like China’s $239 billion Contemporary Amperex Technology (300750.SZ) are increasingly dominating the electric vehicle market and building factories in Europe read more , bowing out is the right move. JPMorgan analysts valued Johnson Matthey’s unwanted cathode material business at zero.

That doesn’t mean investors like it, especially alongside Johnson Matthey’s guidance at the lower end of expectations. The UK company’s share price fell 15%, three times more than $13 billion Belgian peer Umicore’s (UMI.BR) drop. Robert MacLeod, the chief executive who is leaving after eight years, reckons his company is now free to invest in hydrogen. That could be a winner, but may not be as immediately lucrative as making batteries for EVs. Given one of Johnson Matthey’s core businesses is converters that make petrol cars less polluting, the company only has a decade or so to formulate a Plan B. (By George Hay)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Burberry’s next CEO job gets even harder read more

Beyond Meat’s aimlessness catches up read more

Disney could use some Baby Yoda mojo read more

Twitter arrives late at the subscription party read more

Google’s worst case is U.S. courts copying Europe read more

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Oliver Taslic