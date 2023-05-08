













GREECE, May 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - At one point in Homer’s Odyssey, the hero has to steer his ship between twin dangers: Scylla, a multi-headed monster, and the whirlpool of Charybdis. Leaders of the Group of Seven rich countries meeting this month in Hiroshima may feel they are in a similar situation when it comes to China. They don’t want Beijing to invade Taiwan; but they also want to avoid war with the People’s Republic.

The best chance of steering between these twin evils is for the G7 to agree on a strong deterrence strategy. If leaders speak with one voice, Xi Jinping may be reluctant to invade Taiwan. If not, the Chinese president may think he can exploit their divisions, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin wrongly concluded the West was too weak to prevent him grabbing Ukraine.

The G7 summit is a good forum for the world’s large rich democracies to determine grand strategy. It brings together the United States and its key allies in Europe and Asia, as well as guests including Australia and South Korea.

EURASIA IS ONE CONTINENT

The U.S.' allies in Asia need no convincing of the merits of a robust stance. Some European leaders are more doubtful. French President Emmanuel Macron, who warned last month against the European Union being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan by what he called "the American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction", will need the most persuading.

The best argument is that, ever since Xi declared a “no-limits” friendship with Putin just before the Ukraine war, Europe and Asia have become one vast continent in geostrategic terms.

If China annexed Taiwan by force, other Asian countries such as Japan and South Korea would feel threatened. The People’s Republic could become the region’s hegemon. Europe would then find it harder to trade with a part of the world which could account for half of global economic output by 2030, according to World Economics.

What’s more, the United States could react to a successful invasion of Taiwan either by retreating into isolationism or by switching its attention from Ukraine to China. The People’s Republic might also be emboldened to arm Russia. This would be terrible for Europe.

ACCELERATE, ACCELERATE

If all the G7 members can agree on the need for deterrence, they must then devise an effective strategy to achieve this. Two elements of such a plan are already emerging: countries must reduce their dependence on China and ramp up their defences. They need to accelerate both.

U.S. officials including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have recently echoed the European call for a policy of “derisking” exposure to China as opposed to total economic “decoupling”.

In practice this means continuing to trade with the People’s Republic while cutting dependence on China for key goods such as batteries and rare earth minerals. This would make it harder for China to hold G7 countries to ransom if they came to Taiwan’s aid.

The United States is also leaning on its allies to stop China from acquiring militarily useful technology such as advanced semiconductors. Insofar as this prevents Beijing from closing the military gap with the U.S. and its allies, that too could deter aggression. The G7 would be even more effective if it created a secretariat to coordinate its actions on export controls, a bit like the Coordinating Committee for Multilateral Export Controls (CoCom) did during the Cold War.

The G7 nations will also need to accelerate existing plans to beef up their military might. This applies not just to the U.S. and its Asian allies, but also to European countries. Though the latter cannot do much to directly to defend Taiwan, stronger European defences will allow the United States to focus further east.

Not that the U.S. should switch its attention away from Europe yet. After all, the single best way to deter China is to help Ukraine fend off Russia.

CONTINGENCY PLANS

The other plank of a G7 deterrence strategy is contingency planning for what the allies would do if China invaded Taiwan.

One option would be to impose sweeping economic sanctions. But this may not be wise. The economic and financial costs of rapidly severing links with the People’s Republic would be horrendous for the G7 nations - and for the rest of the world. For example, if the U.S. and its allies froze China’s $3.2 trillion of foreign exchange reserves, as they did with Russia, Beijing could respond by confiscating a roughly equivalent amount of domestic assets held by foreigners.

Of course, the G7 would have to retaliate if Beijing stopped supplying essential goods such as the active pharmaceutical ingredients needed to make drugs. But China might have a greater capacity to bear the pain from a total decoupling. It would therefore be easier to achieve consensus within the G7 if its strategy was not to initiate an all-out economic war in response to an invasion.

To win over allies, U.S. President Joe Biden will also need to make clear that he sees war as a last resort. This would ideally involve building consensus about how the United States would respond to escalating tensions.

Take a Chinese blockade of Taiwan, an increasingly discussed scenario. Xi might think this would carry fewer risks of G7 retaliation than a full invasion, while still forcing Taipei into submission.

Would the United States try to shoot its way through a blockade - potentially provoking an all-out war? Or might it and allies instead deliver supplies to Taiwan, as the U.S. and the UK airlifted aid to Berlin after Soviet Union leader Josef Stalin blockaded the city in 1948? Xi would then face the tricky decision of whether to be the first to fire.

Steering a course between the Scylla of a Chinese takeover of Taiwan and the Charbydis of conflict will not be cost-free. The G7 nations will, at minimum, have to invest large sums of money in defence and securing supply chains. Odysseus lost a few men. But at least his ship and most of his crew survived.

