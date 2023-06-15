













NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Some young motorists experience a run-in with police over something as simple as an illegal left turn and it’s enough to inspire more conscientious driving for decades. For the boss of the biggest U.S. bank, memories of law enforcement are fuzzier and less impactful. At least, that’s the impression left by Jamie Dimon’s answers to recent questioning in relation to Jeffrey Epstein, the dead sex-trafficker who was a JPMorgan (JPM.N) client for 15 years.

A $230 million fine for anticompetitive behavior in 2011? “I don’t recall that specific one, no,” Dimon responded during a deposition last month. A $200 million fine and an admission of wrongdoing in 2013 to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges of misstating financial results and lacking sufficient internal controls? “I don’t recall the specific thing you’re talking about.” A $550 million payment to the Department of Justice and Federal Reserve in 2015? “I’ll take your word for it.”

Even considering that legal settings often lead to bouts of witness amnesia, it’s easy to believe that JPMorgan has paid so many hefty fines and settled so many lawsuits over the years that its CEO would lose track of them. More surprising is that Dimon says he was scarcely aware of who Epstein was – a man who had roamed around Wall Street for years, owned Manhattan’s largest townhouse and was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor – until he was arrested 11 years later for sex trafficking. Taken altogether, the case is a sign that the bank is simply too big for one person to manage.

Start with the premise that Dimon is among the country’s best corporate leaders. His self-appointed statesman role stems from successfully overseeing the biggest financial institution in the Western world, serving customers in more than 100 countries with nearly 300,000 employees and a balance sheet approaching $4 trillion, more assets than the five biggest U.S. banks combined held 20 years ago. Under Dimon’s 17-year stewardship, JPMorgan has become financially girded for unforeseen catastrophe and accomplished the uncommon feat of routinely earning more than its theoretical cost of capital. It generated an 18% return on tangible common equity last year.

In such a sprawling operation, however well managed, there will be rogue actors and unnoticed slip-ups. There’s only so much time in the day, and a CEO’s entourage is bound to miss crucial details when briefing the leader. Internal controls and risk management conventions at banks need to be constantly updated and improved to stay on top of the multitude of rules around the world and to avoid financial disaster. The Epstein situation makes clear how impossible it is to keep up.

Dimon was too busy, for example, to spot the media coverage from when Epstein was originally indicted in 2006 until he pleaded guilty in 2008, and subsequent news reports about further investigations into Epstein. No one who Dimon encountered at a social gathering seems to have gossiped with him about the case nor did any member of JPMorgan’s board bother to ask if Epstein was a customer who might pose a reputational risk.

Worse still, some of Dimon’s top lieutenants had concerns and were hotly debating the situation, but never escalated the matter to their boss. Stephen Cutler, JPMorgan’s general counsel at the time, emailed colleagues in 2011 to say Epstein was “not an honorable person in any way” and should not be a client, court documents show. Jes Staley, who oversaw asset management and then JPMorgan’s investment bank until he left the company in 2013, and Mary Erdoes, who runs asset and wealth management, took a different view, and theirs prevailed. Yet somehow Dimon remained oblivious of this disagreement between three of his most senior deputies, on an issue that has now smeared the bank’s reputation. JPMorgan is suing Staley for misrepresenting what he knew about Epstein; Staley has said he was not aware of Epstein’s illicit behavior and has called the accusations “slanderous.”

Imagine Epstein had been a client of a much smaller bank. Avarice might still have resulted in the client relationship continuing, even after his guilty plea. It strains credulity, however, to believe the CEO of such a lender would not have known or been notified by staff of the many red flags, and unfavorable press articles, that Epstein’s activities produced.

For its part, JPMorgan has done much soul-searching over other costly scandals, including the $6 billion London Whale trading loss, its relationship with fraudster Bernard Madoff and the hiring of well-connected Chinese “princelings.” None of these mishaps, or Epstein, in isolation presented an existential threat to the bank or the financial system, but in response to orders from regulators to clean up its act on preventing money-laundering, JPMorgan beefed up its technology systems, operating standards and governance. It’s fair to assume that JPMorgan is better at spotting and stopping illegal schemes today than it was when Epstein was using his accounts there to finance his depraved and criminal activities. Dimon also has said there will be additional improvements that come out of the Epstein episode.

One problem remains: a CEO whose powers of perception are finite, but whose bank is scored by international regulators as the most complex and interconnected on the planet. Regardless of how artificial intelligence or other technology and controls may help, JPMorgan’s sheer number of clients, accounts, deposits, employees, transactions and risks will persist in making it harder to improve visibility.

One solution, in theory, might be to break up JPMorgan, forcing it to sell divisions. There’s a far simpler breakup solution, however, that might go some way to helping: Cleave the chairman and CEO roles, both of which Dimon holds. Citigroup (C.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N) have already split those jobs; Morgan Stanley (MS.N) plans to. It would at once add a layer of accountability and double the number of top brass actively monitoring and thinking through some of the bank’s biggest potential pitfalls.

Dimon has resisted the carve-up of his own job. About 38% of JPMorgan shareholders voted to install an independent chairman this year. Maybe the Epstein-induced reputational risk, when considered in the context of everything else, will lead to greater support for the idea.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan agreed this week to shell out $290 million to Epstein’s victims and is fighting another lawsuit from the U.S. Virgin Islands, which accuses the bank of enabling Epstein’s abuse of minors. It’s possible that years from now, such de-facto costs of doing business will have faded from Dimon’s memory just like some of those fines that came before. A corporate-governance upgrade at JPMorgan, though, would stick with him for years to come.

JPMorgan said on June 12 that it had agreed to settle a class action lawsuit with dozens of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, who said he abused them when they were young women and teenage girls. The bank will pay about $290 million, according to lawyers involved in the case.

Epstein was a JPMorgan client from 1998 until 2013. In 2008, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in prison on prostitution charges, including one involving a minor. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Litigation related to Epstein is still pending between the U.S. Virgin Islands and JPMorgan, as are claims by JPMorgan against its former head of investment banking, Jes Staley.

