JPMorgan grows its market share in risky direction
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) were among the lenders that were deemed more “systemically important” than they were a year ago by the Financial Stability Board on Tuesday. The global watchdog accordingly raised the amount of capital it thinks they should hold.
U.S. banks’ share of capital markets, mergers and trading revenue has been rising for years. So has their share of financial risk. Based on Breakingviews calculations using data released by the Federal Reserve and Bank of International Settlements, JPMorgan’s share of the world’s “total exposures” rose to 4% in 2020 from 3.8% in 2019.
Risk-taking is rewarded: JPMorgan trades at almost double its estimated year-ahead book value, according to Refinitiv – at least three times higher than Santander (SAN.MC), UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and Société Générale (SOGN.PA), which are in the FSB’s least-risky bucket. Since the end of 2019, Goldman’s total shareholder return was 4 times higher than the members of the Refinitiv Global Banking and Investment Services Index.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Most lenders already hold more capital than required by either the FSB or the Fed, which ultimately sets capital rules for its domestic banks. While that’s a drag on returns, riskier banks plus risk-averse regulators are a net win for shareholders. (By John Foley)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Physical retailers strike back at online mob read more
Cevian poops Thyssenkrupp’s hydrogen party read more
Eni IPO offers test case for oil transition plans read more
Billionaires leave $160 bln hole in Biden’s plan read more
Austria’s lockdown is looking infectious read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.