Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon looks on during the inauguration the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank in Paris, France June 29, 2021. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS/

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shares of U.S. banks have lost their healthy glow, but the same isn’t true of their customers. JPMorgan (JPM.N) told investors on Monday that it may hit its medium-term goal of a 17% return on tangible equity earlier than planned, partly because Americans are still surprisingly flush read more . That should benefit its rivals too.

Banks like JPMorgan make money most effectively when consumers spend robustly, borrow sensibly and keep their noses clean. All signs point to that still being the case. JPMorgan reckons just 2% of its credit card balances are likely to go bad in 2022, compared with more than 3% in 2019. Purchases on plastic were up 29% in the first quarter, year-on-year. And while the effect of Covid-19 stimulus is leaching out of financial markets, it’s only slowly draining out of the real economy. The Federal Reserve on Monday said 78% of American adults think they are doing “at least okay,” financially – the highest percentage since 2013.

Gravity-defying consumers benefit the $350 billion bank in two ways. First, households and small businesses contribute around one-third of its revenue and make for the highest-earning part of the bank in terms of returns on equity. Moreover, healthy households help justify the $14.7 billion of investment JPMorgan has planned for this year. Around half of the cash will go to the consumer bank.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Meanwhile, competition from non-bank challengers hasn’t really bitten. Consider buy-now-pay-later services. Less than 0.5% of spending by JPMorgan customers went through such upstarts in the first quarter of the year. The Fed says only 7% of wealthier households have used buy-now-pay-later at all in the past year. Far from fretting about losing customers, consumer bank co-head Jennifer Piepszak floated the idea that hers could be the first bank to make it to 20% of the total U.S. deposit market – roughly twice what JPMorgan has now.

That should go some way towards rehabilitating all big listed lenders, who have seen valuations tumble. JPMorgan, Bank of America (BAC.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N) all trade at roughly 10 times this year’s forecast earnings, according to Refinitiv, compared with a five-year average multiple of around 12. The 8% increase in JPMorgan’s shares on Monday closes that gap somewhat. If the cost of staying at the top of the heap is rising, the view from the summit remains as rosy as ever.

Follow @johnsfoley on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- JPMorgan told investors on May 23 it hoped to hit its target of a 17% return on tangible equity in 2022, and raised its forecast for net interest income to $56 billion, compared with $53 billion outlined earlier.

- The U.S. lender had previously warned that its returns target may prove elusive for a couple of years, partly due to rising costs.

- Shares in JPMorgan were up 7.7% at 12:00 p.m. EST on May 23.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Ed Cropley and Amanda Gomez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.