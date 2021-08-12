Juicy Couture owner sees gold in Adidas castoff

A man walks in front of the Reebok store at Bahrain City Center in Manama, Bahrain, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Authentic Brands may have found treasure in Adidas’s (ADSGn.DE) bargain bin. The owner of the rights to Elvis Presley and Brooks Brothers is buying sportswear retailer Reebok read more from the German maker of Crazy Hustle sports shoes for up to 2.1 billion euros. It looks like a relative steal.

While the headline valuation is higher than many analysts expected , it still reflects the decline of Reebok since Adidas paid 3.1 billion euros for it 15 years ago – even after allowing for the earlier sale of some brands for 400 million euros. Moreover, the price tag is around 1.5 times Reebok's 2020 sales, while Adidas as a whole is valued at over 3 times its trailing revenue.

That's just as well for Authentic Brands Chief Executive Jamie Salter. He has his work cut out rejuvenating Reebok and a host of other has-been labels including Aeropostale, Juicy Couture and Forever 21 read more . The company recently filed to go public in the United States, so investors will be watching his form. (By Aimee Donnellan and Dasha Afanasieva)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Stock Spirits investors eyeing another bid round read more

Cineworld eyes U.S. meme-stock blockbuster read more

Surprise bidding war engulfs UK engineer read more

Faith in Fed may lead inflation forecasters astray read more

Messi move reveals soccer’s weak financial defence read more

Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez