Juicy Nordic drug buyout needs safety label

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A juicy Nordic drug buyout comes with its own safety label. Advent International and Singapore wealth fund GIC are paying 69 billion Swedish crowns ($8 billion) for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) (SOBIV.ST), which specialises in rare-disease treatments. The deal comes with plenty of risk and a lengthy time horizon – exactly the right prescription for private equity.

Buyout shops are getting increasingly hooked on pharmaceutical companies. Public investors can often ignore value as companies wrestle with losing patent exclusivity and having to invest in new drugs. SOBI itself is in the middle of such a cycle. Its core business is in blood disorders like haemophilia, which still make up around half of its revenue. But it has been growing in other areas, buying Gamifant, a treatment for rare immune disorder haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or Synagis, for respiratory virus RSV.

Chief Executive Guido Oelkers has bold ambitions, hoping to grow the top line 10% a year between 2020 and 2025 to 25 billion crowns. That means more deals, expanding in emerging markets, relatively high debt, and probably stagnant margins. For those with strong stomachs it should go down well – Advent and GIC have even said they expect to make no material changes to employees or management.

With net debt of around 10 billion crowns this year, the takeover values SOBI at 80 billion crowns including borrowing, or 15 times this year’s EBITDA, according to Refinitiv data. Assume Oelkers can hit his 2025 revenue target of 25 billion crowns, keep growing sales by 10% the following year, and maintain the EBITDA margin at a conservative 35%. That would imply EBITDA of 9.6 billion crowns in 2026. An exit on same multiple would generate a tidy roughly 20% internal rate of return for the new owners, according to Breakingviews calculations that assume the deal is funded with 31 billion crowns of debt, and 30% of EBITDA is used to cut borrowing over the five years.

That said, it could go awry. Heavyweights like Roche (ROG.S) are wading into haemophilia treatments. And on average, analysts only expect revenue of around 21 billion crowns in 2025, far below Oelkers’ target, according to Refinitiv forecasts. SOBI shares are now trading nearly 3% above the offer price, suggesting Advent and GIC may need to dig a little deeper into their pockets. Given the potential side effects, they are unlikely to pay much more.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Advent International and GIC said on Sept. 2 they had offered to buy rare-disease pharmaceutical specialist Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) for 69.4 billion Swedish crowns ($8 billion).

- The 235 crown per share offer is a 54.7% premium to SOBI’s average share price in the 90 trading days to Aug. 25, the two companies said in a statement. SOBI’s board has recommended the offer. Two of SOBI’s shareholders, Investor AB and Fjarde AP-Fonden, with 36.5% and 7% stakes respectively, have also accepted it, subject to certain conditions.

- SOBI makes treatments for diseases including haemophilia. It also manufactures immunology drugs like Gamifant, for rare immune disorder primary haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, and Synagis, for respiratory syncytial virus.

- SOBI shares were up 24% at 237.50 crowns by 0751 GMT on Sept. 2.

