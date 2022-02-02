Julius Baer’s M&A currency looks fragile

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Julius Baer’s (BAER.S) M&A plans rest on surprisingly fragile foundations. Riding a 2021 stock market rally, the $14 billion Swiss wealth manager on Wednesday banked a 55% increase in annual net profit to 1.1 billion Swiss francs. Having already met the key targets of his 2020 business plan, Chief Executive Philipp Rickenbacher is rightly keen for a deal. A 5% share price decline on the back of a narrow cost miss suggests he should move sooner rather than later.

The market reaction looks harsh given costs overshot analysts’ consensus by just 2% in the second half of the year. Everything else looks solid. Its 16.4% common equity Tier 1 ratio is twice the regulatory minimum, and shares are trading at around 3.1 times book value, against 1.3 times for UBS (UBSG.S). That gives Rickenbacher ammunition to buy a rival, perhaps $2 billion EFG International (EFGN.S). Wednesday’s slip is a reminder of how quickly fortunes can flip, especially in choppy markets. Better to move while the going is good. (By Lisa Jucca)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

New York Times places small bet on the bigger game read more

Sony makes delicate video-game date with Destiny read more

Antitrust revamp could turn into game of chicken read more

French care home operator faces bleak prognosis read more

Netflix hints M&A could have a starring role read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic