













LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Food delivery boss Jitse Groen has started the new year with a glimpse of hope. Helped by higher delivery fees, his Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS) group reported on Wednesday an EBITDA of around 16 million euros for the whole of 2022, defying expectations for a large loss. Pleasing investors after a round of missteps, the Dutch company also forecast a higher-than-expected EBITDA of 225 million euros this year. The improved outlook helped lift shares as much as 15%.

The 5.6 billion euro ($6 billion) group’s results point to a brighter future than what Just Eat experienced in 2022. Less than a year after acquiring U.S. rival Grubhub, Groen made a U-turn by putting it up for sale and writing down the value of the division by 3 billion euros. He also survived an activist coup. All this happened while investors started to lose faith in the high-growth low-profit food delivery sector: Just Eat Takeaway lost 60% of its market value last year.

Just Eat’s better prospects may prompt investors to believe in a better future also for European rivals Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) and Deliveroo (ROO.L). (By Karen Kwok)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

loading

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Alibaba’s pushy shareholder mistimes his moment read more

UK’s giga fail is economic not environmental read more

UK payments star can keep defying fintech slump read more

Tim Cook’s pay re-enters earth’s atmosphere read more

BlackRock edges closer to its Blackstone roots read more

Editing by Lisa Jucca and Streisand Neto











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.