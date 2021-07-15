Breakingviews
Just Eat leaves investors with half-full stomach
LONDON, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS) has served up a half-full plate. The $18 billion Dutch food delivery company on Thursday reported that gross transaction value (GTV) – the total value of food orders placed on its platform – reached 14.1 billion euros in the first half of the year. That’s up a hearty 50% from the same period of 2020, even after including the takeover of U.S. rival Grubhub, which closed in June read more .
Boss Jitse Groen’s strategy of hiring more drivers in Europe helped him sign up restaurants that do not offer deliveries. But it comes at a cost. The company reckons adjusted EBITDA will be minus 1% to minus 1.5% of full-year GTV of 28 billion euros to 30 billion euros. That implies negative adjusted EBITDA of up to 450 million euros.
Groen says he’ll continue to prioritise growth over profitability. Just Eat’s enterprise value is 4.7 times expected sales for 2021, half the multiple of rival DoorDash (DASH.N). Investors still need persuading. (By Karen Kwok)
