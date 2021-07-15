Just Eat leaves investors with half-full stomach

A Just Eat delivery rider is seen in Nice, France, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS) has served up a half-full plate. The $18 billion Dutch food delivery company on Thursday reported that gross transaction value (GTV) – the total value of food orders placed on its platform – reached 14.1 billion euros in the first half of the year. That’s up a hearty 50% from the same period of 2020, even after including the takeover of U.S. rival Grubhub, which closed in June read more .

Boss Jitse Groen’s strategy of hiring more drivers in Europe helped him sign up restaurants that do not offer deliveries. But it comes at a cost. The company reckons adjusted EBITDA will be minus 1% to minus 1.5% of full-year GTV of 28 billion euros to 30 billion euros. That implies negative adjusted EBITDA of up to 450 million euros.

Groen says he’ll continue to prioritise growth over profitability. Just Eat’s enterprise value is 4.7 times expected sales for 2021, half the multiple of rival DoorDash (DASH.N). Investors still need persuading. (By Karen Kwok)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Siemens Gamesa in another spin read more

Mastercard’s India slip is not too badly timed read more

Bargaining like Beckham produces a solid strike read more

EU lights slow-burning fire under carbon prices read more

Bank of America makes little hay as sun shines read more

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic