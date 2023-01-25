













NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cigarette makers can’t shake their vaping addiction. Philip Morris International (PM.N), Japan Tobacco (2914.T) and Altria (MO.N) may want to buy Juul, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. There’s a big regulatory cloud hanging over the smokeless trailblazer, but there are reasons to spark up a deal.

Juul stands accused by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of marketing its product to underage users, prompting the agency to seek removal of its products from shelves. Juul has appealed the decision, but it’s struggling in the meantime. Dollar sales have fallen by about 25% over the past year, according to Cowen analysts. Its 75% market share in 2018 is now down below 30%.

Altria, which ended a noncompete agreement with Juul last year, has marked down its 35% stake to $350 million, a 97% drop from what it paid four years ago. Juul would need to hawk some $250 million of e-cigs annually to justify today’s imputed $1 billion valuation, based on the multiple of sales the Altria enterprise fetches. That top line would represent just 5% of the e-cigarette market, according to 2020 Federal Trade Commission data, giving it plenty to burn. At a big discount, it makes the business worth one more puff. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

