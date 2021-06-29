Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Juventus can outscore rivals with capital hike

Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates in Reggio Emilia, Italy, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Andrea Agnelli knows when to switch from financial defence to attack. The Juventus (JUVE.MI) chairman is mulling a capital raise of between 300 million euros and 400 million euros to fix the Italian soccer club’s balance sheet, Reuters reported read more . The pandemic has hollowed out the so-called Old Lady: Juve made a loss of 114 million euros in the first half of its financial year. Meanwhile, plans for a lucrative super-league TV deal have gone nowhere.

The timing, coinciding with Italy’s promising European Championship form, seems propitious. Despite the potential raise representing roughly 40% of Juve’s 975 million euro market value, the club’s Milan-listed shares barely budged on Tuesday. That suggests investors support Agnelli, who could use the proceeds to pay down net debt, which is set to balloon to over 4 times estimated EBITDA next year, according to Refinitiv data. With soccer titans including England’s Manchester United (MANU.N), Spain’s Barcelona and Italian rival Inter Milan also struggling for financial form, Agnelli would be wise to attack first. (By Christopher Thompson)

Once-hot upstarts from the People's Republic are getting the cold shoulder from investors in New York. SoftBank-backed (9984.T) Dingdong Maicai (DDL.N) slashed its planned initial public offering by over 70% from rival grocery app Missfresh (MF.O) last week. Recently listed peers Full Truck Alliance (YMM.N), also SoftBank-backed, and e-insurance specialist Waterdrop (WDH.N), are trading 6% and 47% below their offer prices respectively.

