Juventus can outscore rivals with capital hike
LONDON, June 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Andrea Agnelli knows when to switch from financial defence to attack. The Juventus (JUVE.MI) chairman is mulling a capital raise of between 300 million euros and 400 million euros to fix the Italian soccer club’s balance sheet, Reuters reported read more . The pandemic has hollowed out the so-called Old Lady: Juve made a loss of 114 million euros in the first half of its financial year. Meanwhile, plans for a lucrative super-league TV deal have gone nowhere.
The timing, coinciding with Italy’s promising European Championship form, seems propitious. Despite the potential raise representing roughly 40% of Juve’s 975 million euro market value, the club’s Milan-listed shares barely budged on Tuesday. That suggests investors support Agnelli, who could use the proceeds to pay down net debt, which is set to balloon to over 4 times estimated EBITDA next year, according to Refinitiv data. With soccer titans including England’s Manchester United (MANU.N), Spain’s Barcelona and Italian rival Inter Milan also struggling for financial form, Agnelli would be wise to attack first. (By Christopher Thompson)
