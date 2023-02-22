













HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Worldwide boy-band sensation BTS may be on hiatus, but refreshing new financial acts threaten to upend the world of K-pop, and perhaps South Korea. The country’s largest potential hostile takeover hangs in the balance, as music agency Hybe (352820.KS), best known for managing the popular seven-member group vies for control of rival SM Entertainment (041510.KQ). The saga showcases a stubborn founder, a rising activist investment fund and a potential white knight. Look past the spectacle, however, and there are signs of real progress for shareholders.

The battle over 28-year-old SM Entertainment, the $2.3 billion force behind Girls' Generation and EXO, is at heart a family feud. Entrepreneur Lee Soo-man, K-pop's godfather and the SM in the company’s name, squared off in a power struggle with his wife's nephew, Lee Sung-su, SM's chairman and chief executive. The younger Lee teamed up with small shareholder Align Partners Capital Management, a local fund campaigning against the elder Lee's outsized influence at SM, its bloated corporate structure and valuation discount to rivals, among other concerns.

Align has a point. The SM founder until recently held an 18.5% stake, but no official title; the company's board is stacked with his long-time associates. Last year, the fund led by Lee Chang-hwan (no relation), an alum of KKR (KKR.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N), garnered enough support from shareholders to appoint a new independent auditor on the board after criticising SM's opaque royalty payments to Lee Soo-man’s private company. A few months later, SM said it was severing ties with the founder, including terminating related-party transactions.

It's a victory by a pushy investor rarely seen in a region dominated by family-owned conglomerates. Paul Singer's feisty U.S. firm, Elliott Management, made only limited headway challenging local champions Samsung and Hyundai. By contrast, homegrown Align represents a new, nimbler breed of dissidence slowly wining over mom-and-pop investors and corporate bosses frustrated by languishing valuations. This year, SM nominated Align's boss as an outside board director and unveiled a new strategic vision to boost sales and profitability; the decision promptly won the endorsement of $22 billion internet giant Kakao (035720.KS), which in February unveiled plans to buy a 9% stake in SM for 217 billion won ($167 million).

LACK OF HARMONY

The septuagenarian Lee is fighting back. He challenged Kakao's investment in court. Moreover, he sold the bulk of his shares to SM's top competitor, Hybe. The $5.8 billion company has been diversifying to reduce its reliance on BTS, which analysts at NH Investment & Securities estimate accounted for 70% of revenue in 2021. With members of the band set to serve South Korea's mandatory military service, Hybe is now eyeing an additional 25% stake in SM through a tender offer. The tactic would increase its stake to roughly 40%. Last week, it proposed its own slate of board candidates, including three Hybe executives.

Kakao has yet to announce its next move, but the prospects of the super-app operator coming in to derail Hybe’s effort has helped power a whopping 60% stock rally at SM this year alone. The enterprise now trades at roughly 16 times forecast EBITDA for the next 12 months, according to Refinitiv, nearly double its five-year average, but still a discount to peers. Hybe trades at 24 times and JYP Entertainment's fetches 18 times.

SM and Align have both come out against Hybe's hostile takeover. Concerns that Hybe executives will prioritise their own shareholders over SM's minority backers have some validity. Antitrust regulators will be watching, too: the two companies combined account for more than half of domestic record sales, according to Align. The fund has called for Hybe to buy all of SM at a higher price instead of pursuing methods of creeping control.

Some of the fears may be overblown, however. Hybe will be splashing out over 1 trillion won, more than half its forecast 2023 net cash pile, for the 40% shareholding in SM, so it would be in the buyer’s interest to improve SM financially. To that end, Hybe has also proposed other changes, including splitting the chairman and CEO roles.

SWEETER MUSIC

Hybe has yet to detail strategic plans for its target, however. Park Ji-won, the chief executive, recently said the combined company’s geographic reach would give it more clout, without elaborating. SM, which on Tuesday reported a 70% increase in quarterly operating profit from a year earlier, unveiled an ambitious goal of hitting 1.2 trillion won in revenue by 2025, a 69% rise from this year’s estimate. Moreover, the envisioned partnership with Kakao, which operates a division specialising in webtoons and other digital content, looks promising.

The proxy battle is due for a shareholder vote next month. In the meantime, SM's stock is trading above Hybe's tender offer, implying that investors expect a higher bid. SM's CEO, Lee's nephew, recently accepted responsibility for the turmoil and said he would step down. Between a sweeter offer and a much-needed management shake-up, shareholders should be better off either way.

It helps, too, that K-pop has turned into one of South Korea’s strongest exports, thanks largely to “Butter” and “Dynamite” singers BTS. The band alone had been generating an extra $3.2 billion in tourism and other revenue annually for the local economy, according to a 2018 Hyundai Research Institute study. If SM can hit its 2024 operating profit target – a big if – paying a 20% premium to Hybe’s tender offer would theoretically generate an 8% return on investment for a buyer, Breakingviews calculates, before factoring in any possible cost savings from a deal.

In a region where pushback from investors has experienced some major recent setbacks, including in Japan, this musical saga provides encouraging promise. It also exposes a major shortcoming inside Korea Inc: directors only have a duty to the company, unlike in the United States, where the interests of shareholders also require consideration. South Korea’s structure has allowed entrenched bosses to resist change. In that sense, K-pop's new tune should be a big hit.

Reuters Graphics

Follow @mak_robyn on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

South Korean music agency Hybe said on Feb. 10 that it plans to buy up to a 39.8% stake in rival SM Entertainment, including a 14.8% holding from Lee Soo-man, the company’s founder and largest shareholder, and 25% through a tender offer.

"We oppose all aggressive outside mergers and acquisitions, including Hybe," SM said in a statement, according to Reuters. Lee has been in dispute with SM's current management over issues involving the company's business dealings with his private firm.

As part of the deal, Hybe, best known for managing the hit boy band BTS, has agreed to buy most of Lee's 18.5% stake for 423 billion won ($330 million) and is offering 120,000 won per share in the tender offer, a 22% premium to SM's closing price on Feb. 9. If successful, it would be the largest hostile takeover in South Korea, according to Dealogic data.

Separately, internet conglomerate Kakao said on Feb. 7 it would acquire a 9.05% stake in SM via 112 billion won of new shares and 105 billion won of convertible bonds. Lee has tried to block the deal in court, saying the issuance of new shares to Kakao is "illegal" and designed to weaken his position as the largest shareholder.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.