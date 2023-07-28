MILAN, July 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - François-Henri Pinault is on a roll. After years of relative inaction, the boss of 66 billion euro conglomerate Kering (PRTP.PA) has zoomed in on two top brands to revive its flagging fortunes. After swooping on high-end fragrances maker Creed last month, he agreed on Thursday to acquire a 30% stake in famed fashion brand Valentino from Qatari fund Mayhoola, for 1.7 billion euros in cash. Adding the maker of pricey Rockstud bags could help it reduce its dependency on tottering star brand Gucci. Yet full ownership may take time; and in the meantime its biggest money-spinner remains in flux.

Pinault’s investment in the brand founded in 1960 by designer Valentino Garavani is obscuring a sad truth: Gucci, for years Kering’s powerhouse, has been flagging for a while. Its sales rose a meagre 1% year-on-year to 2.5 billion euros in the second quarter, lower than the 3% recorded by the group and well below the 17% revenue growth announced by rival LVMH (LVMH.PA) for the same period.

For Kering, fixing the Gucci malaise is paramount. Its sales represent 50% of group revenue, while its operating profit is about two-thirds of the total. Yet the appeal of chief designer Sabato De Sarno, who replaced star creative director Alessandro Michele after his sudden November exit, is still untested. Pinault is also on the lookout for a permanent replacement for veteran CEO Marco Bizzarri.

The swoop on Valentino will help. The group has increased revenue about four times to 1.4 billion euros since buyout shop Permira sold it to the Qataris a decade ago. Kering’s stake purchase values the whole brand at 5.7 billion euros, or 16 times its EBITDA of 350 million euros last year. That’s above the 13 times average multiple for major European luxury brands. Yet Valentino’s global prestige and the scarcity of industry targets of such calibre warrants a premium.

Still, Valentino’s sales only represent 7% of Kering’s annual revenue. Also, the acquisition announced this week is just a first step. Kering firmly intends to buy the remaining 70% of Valentino by 2028, but it left a question mark on the exact timing of the transition and on what conditions.

Kering investors will have to grapple with Gucci’s wobbly runway walk for a while yet.

