Kerry freshens portfolio with additive maker

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kerry Group (KYGa.I) is swapping meats for additives. The $22 billion Irish company on Monday said it was buying preservative maker Niacet for 853 million euros, days after announcing the sale of its consumer meats and meals business. The deal will benefit from the push to reduce food waste and also helps Kerry in its transition from consumer food brands to higher-margin ingredients.

Kerry is paying an enterprise value of more than 15 times Niacet’s estimated EBITDA for 2021. Amsterdam-listed Corbion (CORB.AS), which has a similar ingredients business, trades at a forward multiple of almost 18 times, according to Refinitiv data. The cherry on top is that Kerry should be able to outperform the market – which it expects to grow by a mid-single-digit rate – by plugging Niacet into its sales network. All in all, private equity seller SK Capital may have been able to eke out a higher price. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

