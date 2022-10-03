













NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Gary Gensler is gaining some Instagram fame. The U.S. Securities and Exchange chair imposed a $1.3 million penalty on Kim Kardashian in a transparent attempt to send a high-profile warning to other influencers and wannabes about the dangers of hyping cryptocurrency. In the end, though, she may wind up making an example out of him.

The regulatory agency charged Kardashian on Monday for touting a crypto asset security without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion. In June 2021, the reality-TV star posted to her Instagram account, which at the time had 225 million followers, an announcement regarding the EthereumMax token with the caveat that it was not financial advice. She also included the hashtag #AD to indicate it was marketing material.

Rules required the lifestyle guru to report the $250,000 fee she earned to the SEC, however. As a result of having failed to do so, Kardashian will return the money, with interest, along with paying a $1 million fine. Without admitting or denying guilt, she also has agreed to stop pushing crypto assets for three years. The fine is the largest yet regarding crypto touting cases including those involving DJ Khaled and Steven Seagal.

Nevertheless, the commission’s seven-page order may go viral in the financial community for the wrong reasons. It neglected to say how many of Kardashian’s devoted fans and followers she persuaded to buy the token or whether she caused any direct harm. Kardashian may be able to move $43 cleansers, $18 underwear and other products, but she isn’t exactly known for her investing advice. Retail mogul John Wanamaker famously balked that he never knew which half of his advertising budget was working. The medium has changed; the sentiment hasn’t.

Complicating matters further, the SEC is wrestling with other agencies including the Federal Reserve and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission about how to tame the cryptocurrency Wild West. The market is also volatile: Bitcoin, for instance, has plummeted 60% this year. The Federal Trade Commission also said that from January 2021 to March 2022, consumers reported losing more than $1 billion in fraud connected to such currencies. In the end, making a big splash about a celebrity’s inadequate paperwork mainly threatens to promote Gensler’s own lack of influence.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

