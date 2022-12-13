













LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Dollar bears have come out of hibernation. After gaining 16% in the first 10 months of the year, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, lost 5% in November, its worst monthly performance since September 2010. It has dropped another 1% since then, driven by a smaller-than-expected rise in consumer prices in November. That has prompted some fresh crowing about the peak for the U.S. currency, which has been powered by aggressive rate hikes, a resilient domestic economy and its status as the world’s safe haven. By most measures, it shouldn’t have staying power. But it will.

An 11-year upswing has made the bill featuring George Washington the world’s most overvalued currency, according to research from Deutsche Bank. Looking at purchasing power parity, which estimates the optimal exchange rate by considering the cost of goods and services in each country, the dollar is nearly 35% more expensive than it should be. On fair value measures, which look at economic fundamentals such as the current account balance and unemployment, the greenback is around 20% above the “right” level.

The dollar faces more headwinds, too. The Federal Reserve is set to reduce the size of future interest rate hikes, which would allow other central banks to close the interest rate gap that has attracted investment into the United States. U.S. rates, which set the floor for both government and corporate bond yields, are between 3.75% and 4%, well above those of other major economies, such as the eurozone, where the deposit rate is 1.5%, or Japan, where rates are actually negative.

Plus, other risk factors that have sent investors fleeing to the dollar – the war in Ukraine, China’s Covid-19 struggles and fear of a deep recession in the United States – are abating. Traders moved to place bets against the dollar for the first time in 16 months in November, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

Still, there’s much more to keep the Almighty Dollar on top. Fed officials insist that rates will go higher. They want investors to focus on the trajectory, rather than pace, and are signaling that rates might peak above the 4.8% the market expects and stay there for most of 2023. If the Fed sticks to its mantra of “higher for longer”, central banks in Europe, the UK and China will find it hard to catch up, given the fragile state of their economies.

A recession in the euro zone, which looks likely, will increase pressure on the European Central Bank to go easy on rates to avoid an even deeper contraction. The Bank of England will need to combat the biggest drop in living standards on record as the energy crisis, fiscal austerity and lack of growth eat into British households’ budgets.

What’s more, China is only now emerging from an economic slowdown caused by a mishandled attempt to fight the pandemic. Its economy will grow by just 3.3% this year, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a sharp deceleration from the 8.1% rise in 2021. Beijing’s priority is to stimulate domestic consumption and infrastructure spending to avoid further social unrest. That will not be achieved by raising rates. The recent strength of the yuan, which on Dec. 5 hit the highest level against the dollar since mid-September, is already complicating the authorities’ task by making China’s exports more expensive. So relatively speaking, the U.S. economy still looks like a safe bet.

For the time being, investors keep putting money into U.S assets, especially bonds, because other regions don’t offer attractive returns. Net flows into fixed-income funds in the United States reached $1.3 trillion over the past 12 months, according to Deutsche Bank analysts. And in the event of geopolitical and financial shocks, the greenback would continue to benefit from its role as the global reserve currency.

Big surprises – such as a further softening of U.S. inflation, which would cause a slowdown in rate increases, a mild European winter or a speedy reopening in China – could spark an anti-dollar movement. In the current political and economic climate, however, a currency regime change is not on the cards.

