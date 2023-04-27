













MELBOURNE, April 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cut through Kirin’s (2503.T)blather about how it “brings joy to society” with its products “inspired by the blessings of nature” and there’s financial logic to its $1.2 billion agreed deal for Australian vitamins and supplements maker Blackmores(BKL.AX).

The $15 billion Japanese company is best known as a brewer, but sources more than half its top line from other businesses. Adding its new purchase to its health sciences unit will not only bolster the division’s revenue by more than 50%, based on the group’s most recent annual results, but also means it could finally turn an operating profit. Kirin, led by CEO Yoshinori Isozaki, also reckons the deal will be accretive to earnings per share in the first year.

Yet investors immediately wiped some $450 million off the purchaser’s market value on Thursday, almost double the premium it agreed to pay Blackmores’ shareholders. That improved somewhat in morning trading, but scepticism is understandable. Kirin’s M&A record is not encouraging: it took a financial hit last year exiting its Myanmar joint venture; sold its Brazil business for $700 million in 2017, six years after spending $3.9 billion for it; and paid a high price for a 30% stake in cosmetics and kale-juice maker Fancl (4921.T) in 2019. Blackmores may yet show Kirin has adopted a better dealmaking regimen, but investors aren’t holding their breath. (By Antony Currie)

