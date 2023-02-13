













LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Paul Singer is trying to spring his German M&A trap again. The Elliott Management boss has built up a 5.6% stake in Frankfurt-listed phone masts company Vantage Towers (VTWRn.DE), the focus of a 32 euro a share take-private bid by a KKR-backed (KKR.N) consortium that last year teamed up with existing owner Vodafone (VOD.L). The bidders hold about 89% of Vantage's stock, but that's still short of the 95% required to take the company private. Even so, KKR and Vodafone look insulated from the worst sort of Teutonic deal pain.

Foreign buyers hunting for listed targets in Germany often get their fingers burned. Takeover rules designed to protect minority investors in Europe's biggest economy have been craftily deployed by activists seeking lucrative payouts. The likes of Elliott can make life difficult when bidders have to buy up shares.

That infamously happened to Vodafone when it bought Mannesmann in 2000, and again with Kabel Deutschland (KD8Gn.H) in 2013. In both deals, Vodafone was locked into lengthy court battles, while simultaneously being forced to pay minority shareholders an annual interest rate to replace lost dividends under a so-called "domination agreement". In some other cases, Elliott even prevented domination deals from happening.

Still, KKR – which has joined forces with Global Infrastructure Partners and will co-control Vantage with Vodafone – has some protections. The bidders have enough shares to implement the domination regime, which hands over outright control of Vantage's cashflows while the company remains listed.

KKR and its partners could offer Elliott and other Vantage shareholders 35 euros a share immediately, at a cost of 1.9 billion euros. But if the buyers enforced a domination agreement and paid 40 euros a share in five years’ time the total bill, including annual payments worth 1.30 euros per share, would be only 2.5 billion euros. Delaying the settlement would also help boost KKR’s internal rate of return on the investment. And because the buyout firm is investing in Vantage via its Diversified Core Infrastructure Fund, an open-ended platform, it is under less pressure to sell than with a regular private equity deal.

All this puts KKR in a stronger position when negotiating with Elliott. That means the private equity giant might emerge from the German M&A hurt locker less damaged than some previous occupants.

CONTEXT NEWS

Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a 5.6% stake in German phone masts company Vantage Towers on Jan. 31. Vantage Towers is majority-owned by Vodafone, which is in the process of selling up to half its 81.7% stake to a consortium of KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners as part of a joint venture deal announced on Nov. 9.

Vodafone and its joint venture partners launched a voluntary public takeover offer for Vantage Towers on Dec. 13, valuing the company at 32 euros a share. The offer was recommended by Vantage Towers' management and supervisory board. The acceptance period closed on Jan. 10 and resulted in the bidding vehicle, Oak Holdings, securing 89% of Vantage, but not the required 95% to squeeze out minority investors.

Vantage Towers’ Chief Executive Vivek Badrinath is set to depart due to personal reasons. Vantage said on Feb. 6 that Badrinath will not renew his contract beyond the current term that runs until the end of 2023 and has agreed to an earlier handover if necessary.

