KKR gives Aussie dealmaking $15 bln booster shot
MELBOURNE, April 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia’s M&A market is looking unhealthy. Last year dealmaking hit a record $400 billion, thanks to a mix of competitive juices read more and bumper tie-ups like Woodside’s (WPL.AX) A$41 billion ($30 billion) merger with BHP’s (BHP.AX) oil-and-gas division and Block’s (SQ.N) A$39 billion embrace of Afterpay read more . The first four months of 2022 pale by comparison, with deal value shrinking by a quarter to A$24 billion, per Dealogic.
KKR (KKR.N) is trying to give that a shot in the arm, leading a consortium offering A$20 billion for Ramsay Health Care’s (RHC.AX) equity. That’s by far the largest attempted takeover of the year, almost four times the size of Brookfield Asset Management’s (BAMa.TO) tilt, since ditched, at AGL Energy (AGL.AX) read more . The nonbinding bid includes a couple of features that helped deals progress last year: a 42% premium – once folding in dividend tax credits – and the support of a 20% shareholder.
Moreover, Ramsay is the country’s largest private healthcare provider and the only one of the top three still public. That may prompt investing rivals to try to get a spot at the M&A operating table. (By Antony Currie)
