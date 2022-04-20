A staff member prepares vaccines at a New South Wales coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mass vaccination hub as it opens at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia, May 10, 2021. James Gourley/Pool via REUTERS - RC2NCN96ORC8

MELBOURNE, April 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia’s M&A market is looking unhealthy. Last year dealmaking hit a record $400 billion, thanks to a mix of competitive juices read more and bumper tie-ups like Woodside’s (WPL.AX) A$41 billion ($30 billion) merger with BHP’s (BHP.AX) oil-and-gas division and Block’s (SQ.N) A$39 billion embrace of Afterpay read more . The first four months of 2022 pale by comparison, with deal value shrinking by a quarter to A$24 billion, per Dealogic.

KKR (KKR.N) is trying to give that a shot in the arm, leading a consortium offering A$20 billion for Ramsay Health Care’s (RHC.AX) equity. That’s by far the largest attempted takeover of the year, almost four times the size of Brookfield Asset Management’s (BAMa.TO) tilt, since ditched, at AGL Energy (AGL.AX) read more . The nonbinding bid includes a couple of features that helped deals progress last year: a 42% premium – once folding in dividend tax credits – and the support of a 20% shareholder.

Moreover, Ramsay is the country’s largest private healthcare provider and the only one of the top three still public. That may prompt investing rivals to try to get a spot at the M&A operating table. (By Antony Currie)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Netflix flickers read more

Blackstone backs perpetual students read more

Next Singapore leader has his work cut out read more

Biden sets Barr for Fed bank cop read more

China’s GDP surprise adds fuel to easing debate read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.