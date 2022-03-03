KKR survives Telecom Italia near-miss
LONDON, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR (KKR.N) looks to have dodged a Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) bullet. The hapless operator’s shares fell 13% on Thursday after new Chief Executive Pietro Labriola spurned a tentative 10.8 billion euro offer from the buyout group read more . His alternative self-help plan is a carbon copy of KKR’s breakup proposals, confirming their logic and investors’ doubts about his execution abilities. But with Telecom Italia’s equity now worth around 6.5 billion euros – less than when KKR first floated its 47.5% premium read more – there’s every chance it would have been overpaying.
KKR’s interest was always contingent on getting a closer look at the former monopoly’s books. That was prudent given the dire nature of their contents. Besides a record 8.3 billion euro loss, the result mainly of goodwill and tax write-downs, Telecom Italia’s EBITDA after leases plunged to 4.3 billion euros in 2021 from 5.9 billion euros the previous year. With hindsight, KKR would have been foolish to dangle such a juicy carrot in front of shareholders’ noses. (By Ed Cropley)
