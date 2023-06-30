KKR wins $2 billion bidding war the old-fashioned way
NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR (KKR.N) has affirmed a simple lesson: price matters. The private-equity giant made a bumped-up $2 billion offer for valve-maker Circor International (CIR.N) on Thursday that tops an offer from a rival. KKR broke the mold by offering sweeteners other than money – but in the end, it threw in more cash too.
Private-equity bidders, free of the complications of industrial tie-ups because they generally don’t rouse antitrust concerns, usually compete strictly on dollars and cents. KKR, though, resisted matching competing suitor Arcline Investment Management on price, instead arguing its own bid was more deliverable, since it didn’t rely on shaky debt markets or raise competition problems.
KKR somewhat stuck to its guns. It is still offering $1 per share less than Arcline. Circor’s board says KKR’s offer is more valuable because it can close more quickly. But shareholders don’t have to trust the firm on that point: the terms of KKR’s offer mean the deal price increases daily if it doesn’t close by a certain date, up to an extra $1. And this ratchet takes only two months after kicking in to max out. KKR knows that money isn’t the only thing that talks, but it still talks pretty loudly. (By Jonathan Guilford)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
US threat gives ASML new headache on China exports read more
Meituan's insider AI deal does not compute read more
Consumers crack open IPO door read more
Casino extends creditors’ losing streak read more
EU’s digital euro plan reflects defensive crouch read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.