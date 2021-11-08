KKR’s $2 bln hydrogen bet is too cloudy

An employee fuels hydrogen to a Hyundai Motor's Nexo hydrogen car at a hydrogen station in Seoul, South Korea, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR (KKR.N) is dipping its toe into hydrogen. The investment firm unveiled a 2.4 trillion won ($2 billion) deal in an energy subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate SK Group. The unit, the country’s top liquid fossil gas supplier, has ambitions to become a $30 billion hydrogen powerhouse. Earlier this year, it announced plans to invest $4.5 billion to build what it bills as the world’s largest clean-hydrogen production hub by 2025.

KKR is getting on board right after President Moon Jae-in’s commitment last month to reduce the country’s carbon emissions by 40% from 2018 levels by 2030, increased from 26.3%. read more

It sounds promising. But neither party will say if the new funds will go towards producing hydrogen created by using renewable energy or fossil fuel. If the latter, SK will have to capture and store the carbon generated to qualify as clean. That technology, though, is unproven at scale.

KKR, which is stepping up climate-related investments, should at least be somewhat insulated: It’s buying convertible preference shares, so it ought to receive a dividend ahead of common shareholders. But it’s being coy about that, too. A little sunlight would help in more ways than one. (By Robyn Mak)

