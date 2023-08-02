Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson stands with Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of Churchill Capital Corp after ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite as Lucid Motors (Nasdaq: LCID) began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange after completing its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp IV in New York City, New York, U.S.,... Read more

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wall Street dealmaker Michael Klein has been hunting for deals in Cheshire. The northern English county is the home of serial acquirer CorpAcq, led by the brother of “Take That” singer Jason Orange, which Klein’s Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.N) special-purpose acquisition company vehicle now hopes to buy. The deal, which values the investor in plumbing to fork-lift leasing groups at $1.6 billion including debt, may struggle to relight the fire of the depressed SPAC sector.

Klein’s planned deal comes amid a growing lack of patience by SPAC investors. Blank-cheque company listings have fallen off a cliff, and even those lucky enough to have raised money before the music stopped are struggling to do deals. The number of U.S. acquisitions by SPACs has fallen consecutively for the last three quarters, according to White & Case. The funds that initially invest in such acquisition vehicles often want their money back for good when a deal is announced, rather than risking it in new untested companies.

CorpAcq could yet be magic for SPAC investors. The deal only values the group at 10 times its estimated 2023 EBITDA of $152 million. That's a discount compared to U.S. industrial groups like Emcor (EME.N) or other European acquisition vehicles, like Stockholm-listed Indutrade (INDT.ST) or Lifco (LIFCOb.ST). Churchill’s sponsors, including Klein, will waive most of their founder shares, which typically vest when a deal is done.

The trouble is that the companies CorpAcq invests in, which include casualwear makers Cotton Traders, have only grown revenue by 4% a year since 2018. And founder Simon Orange’s focus on UK businesses, grappling with the fallout from Brexit and an inflation shock, may prove unappealing. Klein may get his deal away, but the risk is that CorpAcq’s humdrum assets may struggle to secure much love from mainstream U.S. stock market investors. (By Pamela Barbaglia)

