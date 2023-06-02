Knocked-down EQT pet buyout will get over the line
LONDON, June 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors seem to be a little sceptical about the new, lower offer for UK animal-pharma group Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH.L). Private equity firm EQT (EQTAB.ST) on Friday announced a new deal that values the Cheshire-based company at 4.9 billion pounds ($6.1 billion) including debt. The offer took a 5% bite out of the original bid from April, mainly because Dechra subsequently released a poor trading update. Shares in the target, led by company veteran Ian Page, shot up on Friday but are 6% below the EQT takeout price. Assume the stock would zip back down to its undisturbed price absent a deal, and the current level implies a roughly one-in-five chance that the transaction will fall apart.
That’s too pessimistic. For starters, board directors have backed the deal and committed to tender their, admittedly small, slither of shares. The valuation, at 26 times 2022 EBITDA, seems reasonable. The average equivalent multiple for five recent pet-sector deals is about 24, using data gathered by RBC analysts. And EQT is hardly in a position to pay much more. Breakingviews calculated in April that the buyer would earn a so-so 17% gross return at the original price, even using very generous growth assumptions. For shareholders in the vet-drug producing target, then, pushing back would leave a nasty scar. (By Liam Proud)
