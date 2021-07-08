Knorr Bremse pays dearly for rash M&A

Research and Development Engineer checks the arm of a robotic machine.

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Self-harming M&A has cost Jan Mrosik half an arm. Shares in Knorr Bremse (KBX.DE) jumped 7% on Thursday after its chief executive dropped his pursuit of family-controlled auto supplier Hella (HLE.DE), citing a lack of “necessary synergies”. That absence was obvious to all but the Siemens (SIEGn.DE) alumnus given the limited overlap between the two companies - Knorr Bremse sells pneumatic brakes for trucks and trains; Hella flogs lighting to the car industry.

Capitulation was always likely given the brutal market reaction to Mrosik’s initial interest - Knorr Bremse shares lost roughly a fifth of their worth. Yet even after Thursday’s bounce, Mrosik has still torched nearly 2.7 billion euros of market value in just over a week. His desire to put his imprimatur on the company since February’s death of Knorr Bremse paterfamilias and majority shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele is understandable. Rash M&A is not the way to do it. (By Christopher Thompson)

