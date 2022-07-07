Kraft Heinz grocer war, China’s creaking economy: podcast

Shoppers walk next to the Clubcard price branding inside a branch of a Tesco Extra Supermarket in London, Britain, February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Paul Childs

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tesco has pulled products made by the $47 bln baked bean producer over price rises. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate how this loss of variety could open the door for rivals to expand. Also, the People’s Republic’s means of hitting economic goals.

