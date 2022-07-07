Reliance dresses Gap in more optimistic India garb

Breakingviews · July 7, 2022 · 7:42 AM UTC

Global retail can hope to wear a new look in India. Gap Inc , the American purveyor of jeans and t-shirts, is returning to the giant emerging market with a bigger, stronger partner in $205 billion Reliance Industries . The two companies have struck a franchise agreement that supports Mukesh Ambani’s bid to expand his empire by acting as custodian for iconic brands from Diesel to Tod’s . It’s a low-margin business, but the country’s retail king can stitch together better returns than most from selling the U.S. outfit’s clobber. The endeavour, though, may be more rewarding for his new partner than Reliance’s investors.