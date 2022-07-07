Kraft Heinz grocer war, China’s creaking economy: podcast
LONDON, July 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tesco has pulled products made by the $47 bln baked bean producer over price rises. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate how this loss of variety could open the door for rivals to expand. Also, the People’s Republic’s means of hitting economic goals.
Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.