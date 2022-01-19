Lagging UK stocks are red meat for activists
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Activist investors are hungry for the United Kingdom. More than 40% of European companies targeted by cage-rattling shareholders in 2021 are listed in London, according to investment bank Lazard’s (LAZ.N)annual review– more than in previous years. Straggling stocks are a big factor.
Britain’s open capital markets and shareholder-friendly governance have long attracted activists. However, campaigning shareholders also have a rich choice of targets across continental Europe. Artisan Partners and Bluebell Capital Partners scored a coup when they successfully agitated for French yogurt maker Danone (DANO.PA) to replace Chairman and Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber.
Underperforming stocks explain the UK's greater appeal. The FTSE 350 Index has returned just 7% since the beginning of 2020, according to Refinitiv data, while the Euro Stoxx benchmark is up more than 20%. Activist Elliott Management last year revealed positions in UK companies including pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), utility SSE and housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (TW.L). Whether those campaigns succeed remains to be seen. But as long as share prices trail, UK companies will be tasty targets. (By Peter Thal Larsen)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
EQT sends message to private-equity rival CVC read more
Richemont gets more leverage in YNAP deal read more
Dan Loeb’s gadfly circles again read more
Siemens sale puts Atlantia in high-tech fast lane read more
Revised UK pharma bid lets hedge funds keep shirts read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.