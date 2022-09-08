A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Darktrace (DARK.L) is facing a challenging solo future. On Thursday, U.S. suitor Thoma Bravo said it would not make an offer for the 2.4 billion pound business, having failed to agree the terms of the deal. Darktrace, which uses artificial intelligence to detect attacks on companies, also missed its own revenue target after it revealed that $3.8 million of sales this year should have been reported in its prior financial year.

Accountancy glitches are the least of Darktrace’s problems. Investors are fretting about Mike Lynch, a major shareholder, who lost a battle against U.S. extradition in January over fraud charges. This raised concerns that he may need to dump the stock if he is handed a large fine from American authorities. Lynch denies all charges and is contesting extradition. The business is also operating in a competitive market that analysts at JPMorgan reckon will require even more investment. Such challenges explain Darktrace’s valuation. After deducting 338 million pounds of net cash, the cyber firm is now worth 28 times the 78 million pounds of EBITDA it is expected to deliver next year. That compares to rival CrowdStrike (CRWD.O) on 70 times. Chief Executive Poppy Gustafsson will now have to face those challenges in the glare of public markets. (By Aimee Donnellan)

