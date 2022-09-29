













NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Pickleball is all the rage and just received a professional endorsement. Basketball superstar LeBron James and his investment firm LRMV Ventures became the new part owner of a yet-to-be-named Major League Pickleball team. His backing – amount unspecified – represents part of the league’s expansion from 12 to 16 teams, where players will compete next year in six tournaments for more than $2 million. By comparison, the purse for the champion of the U.S. Open tennis tournament is $2.6 million.

The game, a bit like playing ping pong while standing on the table, is one of the fastest-growing recreational activities in the United States. Last year, more than 5 million people played Pickleball, a 15% increase from 2020, according to its nonprofit governing body. MLP is targeting 40 million players by 2030. An eightfold increase may seem ambitious, but the racket game founded by three dads in the Seattle area is simple to pick up, easy on the knees, and yet allows for fierce competition. Pickleball may be a slam dunk for LeBron. (By Jennifer Saba)

