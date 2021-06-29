Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
LegalZoom’s $70,000 hourly rate

A trader looks up at a chart on his computer screen while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When it comes to lawyers, time is money. That was the fundamental premise that fueled LegalZoom.com, the online platform that helps people do everything from file for divorce to change a name in an easier and cheaper manner. It is now seeking a more than $5 billion valuation in its initial public offering this week, a more than 10-fold increase on its worth after it aborted an earlier IPO attempt that began in 2012.

The year before, LegalZoom boasted $156 million in revenue, having grown almost 30% from the year prior, and it was profitable. But it failed to list shares, pulled its offering, and in 2014 raised money from private equity firm Permira in a deal that valued it at $425 million.

LegalZoom’s revenue last year was more than triple the figure for 2011. Its valuation has surged ahead of that, buoyed by investor faith in online services and a frothy IPO market. The increase in its worth since Permira bought in roughly seven-and-a-half years ago comes in at around $70,000 per hour. Even Wall Street's priciest attorneys may feel a little threatened by that. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez

