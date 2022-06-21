A radar of Czech Army is seen during an anti-terrorism drill at Temelin nuclear power plant near the town of Tyn nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Leonardo (LDOF.MI) boss Alessandro Profumo has found a neat way to solve an IPO headache. Leonardo DRS, the U.S. unit of the $6 billion state-controlled Italian defence group he leads, is buying listed Israeli radar maker RADA Electronic Industries in an all-stock deal. Profumo then wants to float the combined group on the Nasdaq and in Tel Aviv. The transaction revives last year’s plan for a DRS listing, which ran aground when investors objected to a proposed valuation of up to $3.2 billion.

The addition of RADA, which is growing faster and with fatter margins, should ensure more interest this time round. Rapidly expanding European defence budgets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will also help. A 20% premium would value RADA at about $700 million. Its 19.5% share of the new group points to a $3.6 billion combined price tag, implying a $2.9 billion valuation for DRS – or north of $3.3 billion once recent disposals are taken into account. Partnering with RADA offers a neater exit strategy. (By Lisa Jucca)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Mondelez health kick requires more reps read more

M&A winter hits a rare inflation-proof hotspot read more

Markets bring Italy’s hydrogen IPO back to earth read more

Revlon reminds sellers of the bad times read more

BoE chooses rate wisdom over inflation paranoia read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.