An employee walks past the logo of LG Energy Solution at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

HONG KONG, April 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) has bumped along since its hotly anticipated read more listing in January. Results for its first quarter as a public company, unveiled on Wednesday, show why. The $76 billion battery maker’s operating profit fell 24% year-on-year to 259 billion won ($205 million), despite rising revenue. A major recall and costly materials weighed, while China’s lockdowns promise pain read more for the Tesla (TSLA.O) supplier in the second quarter.

While it has lost market share, LGES is still the world’s second-largest maker of electric-vehicle batteries, according to Bernstein. It’s also a surprisingly nimble giant, with a track record of breaking into new technology and markets early. That means it has an unrivalled combination of scale and geographic diversity, which should help it to recover from a rough quarter or two. Boss Kwon Young Soo reckons sales can grow 8% in 2022, and its battery order backlog is up around 15% read more from an earlier estimate this year.

Still, shares are priced at more than 100 times forward earnings compared to rival CATL’s (300750.SZ) 34 times, according to Refinitiv. The business will have to be fully charged to live up to investors’ high hopes. (By Katrina Hamlin)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

GM electrifies executives’ pay read more

Aveva owner Schneider may run out of patience read more

Irish banks make flimsy case for scrapping pay cap read more

Moutai provides tonic to stumbling Chinese stock read more

Freight rate bonanza offers Maersk M&A ticket read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Antony Currie and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.