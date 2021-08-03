Li Auto’s Hong Kong debut extends battery hedge

People visit the booth of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021.

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Li Auto’s $1.9 billion Hong Kong listing gives the company another chance to tout how it differs from its rivals. Unlike Nio (NIO.N) and Xpeng (9868.HK), Li sells hybrid models powered by both batteries and fossil fuel. An assumption that China’s energy transition needs more time could pay off for shareholders and founder Li Xiang.

At first glance, the trio are similar. All three went public on New York exchanges. Li Auto’s vehicle sales more than quadrupled in the first quarter, its Hong Kong prospectus shows, while the most recent figures revealed deliveries tripled in July compared to a year earlier. Likewise, Xpeng’s July update also showed sales tripling, while Nio’s doubled.

But Li’s focus on so-called extended-range electric passenger vehicles has helped it edge ahead in the race to profitability: Its 2020 net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $121 million, compared to more than $800 million at both Nio and Xpeng. In the fourth quarter, it managed a modest net profit of $17 million. So Li stands out as it launches its share sale in Hong Kong, where Xpeng has already debuted. Nio could be close behind, according to Reuters.

Li argues that its play on China’s continuing energy transition will be lucrative even after it launches pure battery-electric vehicles in 2023. The country’s charging infrastructure is extensive, but not ubiquitous. Dense urban centres take time to transform, and less than a quarter of families in larger cities have space for home-charging, Li reckons, compared with over 70% in the United States. Hybrids cater to drivers concerned about where to recharge; in the future, Li is hoping that its focus on faster-charging batteries will allow its pure-electric vehicles to serve the same niche.

It is a smart strategy, though not without risks. Adding battery-powered products could dent margins, and new models may elicit less enthusiasm than the popular Li ONE. But if it can pull off the manouevre without sacrificing early earnings, its valuation could shift up a gear. Its New York-listed shares are valued at 8 times sales, while Xpeng and Nio are priced around 20 times, according to Refinitiv. A Hong Kong listing extends investors’ ability to hedge their bets.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Nasdaq-listed Li Auto on Aug. 3 launched a Hong Kong share offering to raise as much as HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion). The final price will be decided on Aug. 6.

- A day earlier, the company said it delivered 8,589 Li ONE hybrid-electric cars in July, a 251% increase from the same period in 2020.

Editing by Antony Currie and Sharon Lam