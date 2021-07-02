Life-support specialist hints at normality delay

A surgeon uses a robotic arm on a patient undergoing knee surgery in Rome, Italy, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Denmark’s Ambu (AMBUb.CO) is raising the alarm about a return to pre-pandemic healthcare patterns. The maker of resuscitators and bronchoscopes cut this year’s revenue guidance to 17% from a previous target of 17%-20%. Chief Executive Juan Jose Gonzalez also reckons the $7 billion company’s operating profit margin will shrink to 10% from the 11%-12% previously forecast. Little wonder Ambu shares fell 12%.

Friday’s slump is Ambu’s second big blip in less than two months. The company lost a quarter of its market value in May after it missed consensus expectations on revenue. The latest disappointment is mainly down to extended delays in elective surgeries as patients steer clear of hospitals, despite mass vaccine drives. Global freight disruptions to equipment delivery schedules are compounding the sickly outlook. Ambu expects sales of its single use endoscopes, vital to prevent contamination in Covid-19 patients, to exceed expectations. But that suggests the wider pandemic is still far from over. (By Aimee Donnellan)

