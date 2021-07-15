Breakingviews
Lingering pandemic is double hit to online retail
LONDON, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The return to normal life may land a double blow to online fashion retailers like ASOS (ASOS.L). Shares of the 4 billion pound seller of frocks and handbags to 20 somethings collapsed by 14% on Thursday after the company said its expenses were rising and sales growth was more muted towards the end of the trading period. Adding to the pain, the easing of Covid-19 restrictions prompted more customer returns, leading to higher costs.
Online fashion retailers were the big winners of the pandemic. Confined customers had no option but to purchase goods from their kitchen table and returned fewer items. ASOS’s pandemic success meant that before Thursday it traded on 27 times its forward earnings, a premium to peers that are on a mere 21 times. But a lingering pandemic could deter customers from splashing out on evening wear just as the company is slammed with higher costs. Chief executive Nick Beighton only managed to deliver 21% revenue growth in the four months ending June 30, well below the 25%-30% some analysts had expected. If this continues, its premium price tag may not last for long. (By Aimee Donnellan)
