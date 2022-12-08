Link’s M&A chain breaks into pieces Down Under
MELBOURNE, Dec 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s hard to feel bad for well-compensated bankers but Link Administration’s (LNK.AX) M&A advisers at Macquarie (MQG.AX) and UBS (UBSG.S) need some Christmas cheer. On Thursday their client pulled the plug on negotiations for a partial takeover by Canada’s Dye & Durham (DND.TO), effectively accusing its suitor of dithering. Thus ends a two-year long battle that once valued the share registry firm at A$2.8 billion ($1.9 billion).
The saga included bids, for all or parts of Link, from Carlyle (CG.O) and Pacific Equity Partners, KKR (KKR.N), software developer SS&C Technologies (SSNC.O) and Carlyle again on its own before Dye & Durham swept in at the height of last year’s Yuletide season to seemingly seal the deal.
Cratering valuations – not least Dye’s, which after plummeting 72% in one year is now worth half its erstwhile quarry – and the prospect of a more-than 300 million pound fine for a Link UK subsidiary prompted the buyer to first drop its price and then target just parts of the company.
Macquarie and UBS did manage Link’s sale of a slug of its 43% stake in mortgage-settlement company PEXA (PXA.AX) and may help distribute the remainder to shareholders. If Link offloads its troubled London unit, the slimmed-down company, worth perhaps A$800 million, could yet attract new interest. (By Antony Currie)
