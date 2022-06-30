An aerial view shows the brine pools of SQM lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, January 10, 2013. Picture taken January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shaky markets need careful pricing if they’re to regain their footing. China’s Tianqi Lithium (002466.SZ) on Thursday opened books for a share sale worth up to $1.7 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest deal this year. Equity offerings help set mood of the Asian financial centre but several companies including insurer FWD have delayed float plans while investors fret about the impact on growth from rising prices and China’s zero-Covid lockdowns. Initial public offerings have raised just $1.5 billion so far - a tenth of their levels last year, per Refinitiv data.

Pricing low could generate goodwill for Tianqi and the wider market. The $27 billion battery component producer is offering its stock at between HK$69 and HK$82 read more . The bottom represents a 52% discount to Wednesday’s close in Shenzhen, roughly in line with the gap between rival Ganfeng Lithium’s (002460.SZ), Hong Kong and Shenzhen shares. Mainland A-shares typically trade at hefty premiums, reflecting China’s capital controls and the lack of fungibility between the listings. Hong Kong however offers access to foreign capital. Tianqi would do well to bear that longer-term goal in mind as it finalises this sale. (By Jennifer Hughes)

