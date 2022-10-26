













MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Founder Diego Della Valle’s stingy attempt to take luxury shoemaker Tod’s (TOD.MI) private appears to have floundered. The Italian tycoon and his family, which own 65% of Tod’s, had offered 40 euros a share to delist the group, valuing it at 1.4 billion euros. But the skinny 20% premium on offer failed to woo enough investors by Tuesday to reach the bling magnate’s 90% acceptance threshold, prompting him to scrap the plan.

Della Valle’s refusal to lift the bid price appears puzzling. The market was not expecting a large sweetener, with shares trading only slightly above 40 euros. Adding perhaps 10% to the offer price would have mollified the naysayers. Yet Della Valle might have an ace up his sleeve. Joining forces with Bernard Arnault’s LVMH (LVMH.PA), which controls a 10% stake, could allow him to merge Tod’s into his family’s unlisted vehicle. Investors would be forced to accept illiquid stock or compensation based on Tod’s average price in the six months prior to the offer. Della Valle’s next deal could be even stingier. (By Lisa Jucca)

