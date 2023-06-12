













NEW YORK/LONDON, June 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is eager to bring some Silicon Valley glitz to London. Now venture capital investor Andreessen Horowitz is setting up its first non-US office in the British capital, to focus on blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Both parties could use a win.

The firm known as a16z could benefit from some geographic diversification. Crypto funds account for about 20% of its $35 billion of assets, yet the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week escalated a crackdown by filing charges against Binance and Coinbase Global (COIN.O), the two largest crypto exchanges.

Sunak, who has an MBA from Stanford University, has a history of endorsing flawed tech ventures. The then-finance minister in 2021 declared as “fantastic” the decision by Deliveroo (ROO.L) to list its shares in London. The food delivery firm’s initial public offering was a flop. Yet when a journalist asked whether he was embarrassed by his endorsement, Sunak replied, “gosh, no!”

Other UK projects have also underwhelmed: A 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) plan to invest in semiconductors pales in relation to the over $200 billion U.S. Chips Act. And it didn’t help when Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) CEO Bobby Kotick accused the UK of being “closed for business” after the country’s antitrust regulator rejected Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) acquisition of the gaming group.

Despite Sunak’s call for the UK to “embrace new innovations” like the blockchain, Britain’s appetite for crypto remains uncertain. Lawmakers are still debating how to regulate digital assets. London’s status as a crypto haven is far from a done deal. (By Anita Ramaswamy and Karen Kwok)

