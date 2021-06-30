Long live Houston-based drillers

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - If ConocoPhillips (COP.N) deserves applause for its dealmaking skills, it will be hard to hear over the gush of $72-a-barrel oil. The driller said on Wednesday that it had drummed up more savings from last year’s acquisition of Concho Resources. As with Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N), whose purchase of Anadarko Petroleum was worse timed and worse received, investors are more focused on the bigger picture.

When Conoco announced its deal to buy Concho last October, the market didn’t immediately like the idea. Its shares fell, despite the generous cost savings it forecast. Oil prices have jumped, though, taking drillers’ valuations with them. Conoco’s share price has roughly doubled. Shares in Occidental, whose Chief Executive Vicki Hollub nearly came unstuck after buying Anadarko two years ago, have more than tripled.

Conoco’s newly identified additional savings have a present value of more than $4 billion. That is good for shareholders, but pales next to the $41 billion the company’s market capitalization has added since late October. Even Occidental’s has increased by around $20 billion over the same period. A rising oil price drowns out sins and virtues alike. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

