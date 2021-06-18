Breakingviews
Lousy HSBC France sale is better than none
LONDON, June 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cleaning up can be costly. That's the lesson from HSBC (HSBA.L), (0005.HK) Chief Executive Noel Quinn's possible sale of his French retail network to a company backed by Cerberus Capital Management read more . He'll transfer the loss-making business at a tangible book value of $2 billion, with HSBC plugging any balance-sheet hole when the deal completes. Throw in other transaction expenses and the deal will cost HSBC about $2.3 billion in total, knocking 15 basis points off its 15.9% common equity Tier 1 capital ratio.
Quinn could have avoided the hit by turning the business around himself. But layoffs, and attendant union battles, would absorb time and management bandwidth. Better to think of the $2.3 billion as the cost of achieving a sharper European focus. The remaining continental businesses will target wholesale clients, rather than consumers. Quinn can start integrating the region's IT systems and slashing shared costs. In this case, a lousy deal is better than none. (By Liam Proud)
