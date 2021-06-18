Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Lousy HSBC France sale is better than none

3 minute read

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a logo of HSBC bank at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris as France begun a gradual end to a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), May 11, 2020.

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cleaning up can be costly. That's the lesson from HSBC (HSBA.L), (0005.HK) Chief Executive Noel Quinn's possible sale of his French retail network to a company backed by Cerberus Capital Management read more . He'll transfer the loss-making business at a tangible book value of $2 billion, with HSBC plugging any balance-sheet hole when the deal completes. Throw in other transaction expenses and the deal will cost HSBC about $2.3 billion in total, knocking 15 basis points off its 15.9% common equity Tier 1 capital ratio.

Quinn could have avoided the hit by turning the business around himself. But layoffs, and attendant union battles, would absorb time and management bandwidth. Better to think of the $2.3 billion as the cost of achieving a sharper European focus. The remaining continental businesses will target wholesale clients, rather than consumers. Quinn can start integrating the region's IT systems and slashing shared costs. In this case, a lousy deal is better than none. (By Liam Proud)

