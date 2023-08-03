LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) CEO David Schwimmer speaks during the Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City, New York, U.S., December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Most big takeovers fail to live up to their promise. London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG.L) acquisition of challenged financial data provider Refinitiv for $27 billion initially seemed like another example of hope triumphing over experience. Yet two and a half years after CEO David Schwimmer got the keys, the London Stock Exchange operator is growing revenue and mostly beating its targets. The remaining challenge is to win over investors.

Buying Refinitiv was a bold move for a company which had historically made money in market-related activities like trading and clearing securities. The deal increased LSEG’s exposure to selling data, typically a more predictable source of revenue. But with it came a business facing stiff competition and consolidation among its biggest financial customers. The deal also left Refinitiv’s previous owners, buyout firm Blackstone (BX.N) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), which owns Breakingviews, holding over 30% of LSEG’s shares.

Shortly after the deal closed in early 2021 Schwimmer was forced to set aside more money for integration. Yet the benefit of that spending is now coming through. The trading and banking business, which shrank in 2019, grew its revenue at a 4.7% clip in the first half of 2023. Annual subscriber value, a closely watched metric which measures the recurring revenue in LSEG’s data division, rose nearly 7% in the first six months of the year.

The 46 billion pound company is also on track to hit or exceed most of the targets it set when announcing the Refinitiv takeover. Cost savings should reach 400 million pounds this year while revenue is likely to grow by up to 8%. LSEG’s EBITDA margin is still below its medium-term target of 50%, yet this partly reflects new investment. A recent deal with Microsoft (MSFT.O), which plugs LSEG data into the U.S. giant’s software, should boost growth from next year.

The data drive is beginning to show in LSEG’s stock, which now trades at 24 times expected earnings for this year, ahead of the 16 times average multiple of European exchange operators Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and Euronext (ENX.PA), using Jefferies forecasts. Yet there is further to go. Information providers S&P Global (SPGI.N) and MSCI (MSCI.N) trade on an average of 34 times. If investors valued LSEG’s data business on a par with its rivals in that industry, and attached an exchange-like valuation to the rest, its shares would be worth 94 pounds – 15% more than today, according to Breakingviews calculations. Schwimmer’s dealmaking is paying off, but the former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) banker has a few more installments to collect.

CONTEXT NEWS

London Stock Exchange Group on Aug. 3 reported revenue of 3.99 billion pounds in the first half of the year, an increase of 7.9% on the same period of 2022 after adjusting for fluctuations in exchange rates.

Revenue in the company’s Data & Analytics unit, which brings in the majority of LSEG’s revenue and includes most of the business it acquired as part of the takeover of Refinitiv in 2021, rose 7.6%.

LSEG said it expected overall sales to increase at the top end of its projected range of 6% to 8% in 2023.

LSEG acquired Refinitiv for $27 billion in 2021 from a consortium including Blackstone and Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Breakingviews. At the end of July Thomson Reuters indirectly owned approximately 31.8 million LSEG shares.

LSEG shares were down 1.74% at 81.42 pounds as of 1000 GMT Aug. 3.

