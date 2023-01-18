













MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) boss Carsten Spohr is trying to catch Alitalia’s successor before it crashes. The German airline revealed on Wednesday its intention to buy an initial minority stake in loss-making state-owned ITA Airways, the downsized replacement of the bankrupt Italian flag carrier. Lufthansa did not disclose possible deal terms. But Italian media and sources familiar with the situation have said the Germans could inject 300 million euros for a 40% stake. That would value ITA at 750 million euros, much less than the lofty 1.2 billion euro valuation that shipping giant MSC, a former Lufthansa ally, was prepared to pay a year ago.

Bidders for Alitalia and its successor have come and gone, contributing to the Italian state burning over 10 billion euros of taxpayers’ money in multiple bailouts. Without a cash injection and a strong industrial partner, ITA risks flying into the ground again. Lufthansa, which considers Italy an attractive tourist market, could revamp the smaller carrier by linking it to its network of global routes. Yet question marks remain on Spohr’s ability to fend off potential interference from Rome’s new nationalist government, especially if he cannot immediately control the carrier. That may yet see ITA’s latest take-off stuck on the runway. (By Lisa Jucca)

