LONDON, July 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont (CFR.S) is testing the limits of luxury’s immunity to downturns. The $93 billion Swiss luxury conglomerate dropped 10% on Monday after it reported a 2% year-on-year drop in U.S. revenue in the three months to June. Shares of other big luxury players, including $236 billion Hermes International (HRMS.PA) and $502 billion LVMH (LVMH.PA), also fell 4.2% and 3.7% respectively.

In one sense, luxury is insulated from cyclical downturns. The top 5% of wealthiest shoppers who are probably less sensitive to inflation drove around 40% of global luxury sales last year, according to Boston Consulting Group. Shares in the European luxury sector are on average up 69% since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Over the same period, the S&P 500 Index (.SPX) is up 40%. Meanwhile, revenue in Asia, which makes up 40% of Richemont's revenue, grew 40% year-on-year in the last quarter.

Yet investors are now focusing on the clouds on the horizon. Citi credit card data showed in April that Americans spent 18% less than they did in the same month last year; and younger, less wealthy consumers make up more of the market there. That’s a problem for the likes of Richemont, which mainly sells big-ticket items like posh watches and Cartier bracelets. But if the U.S. downer is the start of a trend, Hermes and Moncler (MONC.MI), with under a fifth of sales exposed to the Americas, have less of a problem. LVMH, Kering and $9 billion Pandora (PNDORA.CO), with 30% of sales across the region, may soon be feeling the pinch. (By Karen Kwok)

