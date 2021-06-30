Luxury travel SPAC deal takes subs to next level

People look out of the window in room of a "Panoramic Suite" during the opening of the Vdara Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Inspirato wants to shift travel – and subscription-based business models – up a notch. The elite vacations firm has agreed to merge with special purpose acquisition company Thayer Ventures Acquisition (TVAC.O) in a deal valuing it at $1.1 billion. Subscriptions are in vogue, but this takes the idea to a new level.

Think of Inspirato as a cross between Airbnb (ABNB.O), Soho House read more , and Expedia (EXPE.O). Its 12,500-ish customers pay memberships for access to swanky hotels, resorts and residences – either $600 a month plus the price of each stay, or $2,500 all-inclusive. Luxury hotels can sell empty rooms to Inspirato at a discount, without having to publicly cut their rates. Customers get variety and luxury at a predictable price.

It’s a neat idea, but will the rich commit? The company compares itself to Netflix (NFLX.O) and other businesses that take monthly fees. But there’s a difference. A Netflix subscription of $168 per year is just 0.2% of the median U.S. household income – small enough to sign up and forget. An Inspirato Pass member making $250,000 a year would be stumping up 12% of their income, an altogether different proposition. (By Jennifer Saba)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Didi debut hands tip to Uber read more

Space SPAC stumble read more

Long live Houston-based drillers read more

Testmaker’s activist spat risks M&A rerun read more

Amsterdam SPAC can give Gallic bankers M&A boost read more

Editing by John Foley and Amanda Gomez