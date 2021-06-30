Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Luxury travel SPAC deal takes subs to next level

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Inspirato wants to shift travel – and subscription-based business models – up a notch. The elite vacations firm has agreed to merge with special purpose acquisition company Thayer Ventures Acquisition (TVAC.O) in a deal valuing it at $1.1 billion. Subscriptions are in vogue, but this takes the idea to a new level.

Think of Inspirato as a cross between Airbnb (ABNB.O), Soho House read more , and Expedia (EXPE.O). Its 12,500-ish customers pay memberships for access to swanky hotels, resorts and residences – either $600 a month plus the price of each stay, or $2,500 all-inclusive. Luxury hotels can sell empty rooms to Inspirato at a discount, without having to publicly cut their rates. Customers get variety and luxury at a predictable price.

It’s a neat idea, but will the rich commit? The company compares itself to Netflix (NFLX.O) and other businesses that take monthly fees. But there’s a difference. A Netflix subscription of $168 per year is just 0.2% of the median U.S. household income – small enough to sign up and forget. An Inspirato Pass member making $250,000 a year would be stumping up 12% of their income, an altogether different proposition. (By Jennifer Saba)

